Diana Quimby

Diana Tobias Quimby, 88, died peacefully on Aug. 9, 2023, after a period of failing health at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, where she had resided for the past two years.
She was born on July 28, 1935, to Chester and Marion Tobias and attended Keene schools. After high school graduation in 1953, she spent a year at Florida Southern College and also traveled to Cuba.
She married Earle Quimby Jr. on Nov. 24, 1954. They lived on Roxbury Road in the house Earle built and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before Earle’s death in 2013.
Diana had two children, Carrie and David, and she provided them with wonderful childhoods, camping at Ashuelot Pond, Nubanusit Lake and Hermit Island, and later spending summers on Silver Lake. She created elaborate Halloween costumes, and supported Carrie’s multiple music talents and David’s love of horses.
Diana was creative, artistic and exuberant. She taught Sunday School, conducted the children’s choirs at the United Church of Christ and was a champion of the arts in the Keene community. In the late 1960s a city-wide committee was established to enhance the music and art education programs in Keene’s schools. As a parent, she was a driving force behind this initiative, promoting the importance of the arts for all children.
She then returned to college and graduated from Keene State College in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She became an elementary music teacher in Keene schools, including Johnathan Daniels and Benjamin Franklin, and taught thousands of children the joy of music. Diana was recognized as a master collaborator, able to involve students, staff and parents in her many school-wide productions. Her efforts never ceased to bring a sense of pride and inspiration to the school community.
Her favorite pastimes after retirement were spending time with friends and family, tending to her gardens, wintering in Florida and camping with her grandchildren at Hermit Island.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie; her grandchildren, Aubrey and Noah Saxton; her brother, Reg; her niece and nephews Sara and Todd, and Chris; and her cousins, Charlie, Ernie and Doug Stone, and their families.
Diana’s passion, creativity, and enthusiasm were contagious for all who knew and loved this remarkable and unforgettable woman and teacher. Those who wish to share their memories of Diana are invited to a celebration of her life on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the second floor parlor at the United Church of Christ, Central Square, Keene. Wear your Diana-inspired bright colors and bring a favorite story to share.