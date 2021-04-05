Diana (Brewer) “Jo” Meattey, 90, of Fitzwilliam, passed away April 1, 2021, at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester after a period of declining health. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and have been entrusted to the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St., Jaffrey NH 03452 (www.cournoyerfh.com).