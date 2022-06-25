Diana L. Duffy, better known as “Auntie,” 46, of Harrisville, died suddenly on June 18, 2022.
Diana was born March 24, 1976, to Rand E. and Dawn A. (St. Peter) Duffy of Harrisville. She lived in Harrisville for most of her life. Diana attended schools in Harrisville and Keene.
Diana spent her entire adult life caring for people with developmental disabilities, as well as caring for elderly people in their homes. She was a firm believer that everyone should be given the opportunity to stay in their own home until the end of life.
Diana is survived by her father, Rand E. Duffy, of Harrisville; her sister, Athena Gould, and her husband, Evan, of Shirley, Mass.; her niece, Kaitlynn, and her fiancé, Will, and their son, Jeremiah, of Shirley, Mass.; her nephew, Jon Gould, of Shirley, Mass., her brother from another mother, Jacob Trudelle, of Harrisville; her nieces: Cooperlyne Trudelle and her partner, Tyler Matson, of Alstead; Kameron Merrifield and her husband, Carter, of Hinsdale; and Alyse Trudelle and her fiancé, James Munson, of Marlow; her nephew, Jacob Jr., of Harrisville; her sister from another mister, Audrey Trudelle, of Harrisville; her niece, Hailey Trudelle, and her fiancé, Jakob Simonetti, and soon-to-be daughter, Blakley, of Harrisville; her niece, Nevaeh Trudelle, and her partner, Lucius Skiffington, of Harrisville; her aunt, Laura Trudelle; her uncle, John St. Peter Jr.; and her god children, Natalia Chiume and Noah Kinara, of Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of Diana Duffy to Feeding Tiny Tummies, 305 Park Ave., Keene NH 03431.
There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Field (Monadnock Lions Club Field) 10 Iron Nail Road, Harrisville. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
Diana was one of the most caring and funny people we all knew, yet underneath her smiling face she struggled every day with social anxiety and depression. If you or someone you know are struggling with anxiety and/or depression, please call 1-800-273-8255 or text SAVE to 741741. For more information about SAVE you can visit save.org.