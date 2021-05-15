Diana J. Meattey

Diana J. “Jo” Meattey, 90, of Fitzwilliam, formerly of Richmond, died Thursday evening, April 1, 2021, at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester after a period of declining health.
She was born on March 12, 1931, in Richmond, the daughter of Orin and Emily (Hood) Brewer, and attended area schools. She was a lifelong area resident of Richmond and Fitzwilliam.
She worked at Troy Mills for many years before they shut down and for N.H. Ball Bearings for more than 20 years, retiring in 2001.
She enjoyed painting and drawing, playing her guitar, was an avid reader and for years raised Husky dogs for sled dog training and racing. She was also very interested in Native American culture and history.
Survivors include her children: Darryl Meattey and his wife, Lois, of Fitzwilliam; and Cherie Volante of Hawaii; five grandchildren: Dominic Meattey and his wife, Vanessa, of Hinsdale; Daniel Meattey of Fitzwilliam; Caritia Krakow and her husband, Justin, of Colorado; Caley Volante of New Mexico; and Caryzma Volante of Keene; five great-grandchildren: Lana, Kenneth, Aizlynn, Lillian and Janelle; her sisters: Jean Brewer of West Swanzey and Pam Smith of Alstead; as well as nieces and nephews: Jeanine Self, Mark Methe and Gordon French. She was predeceased by a son, Jeff Meattey.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the Richmond Community Church, 11 Fitzwilliam Road, N.H. Route 119, Richmond on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the Middletown Cemetery, 105 Old Homestead Highway, Richmond.
Due to COVID restrictions at the church, space is limited and the proper wearing of masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diana’s name to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.monadnockhumanesociety.org/).
To share memories, photos or condolences with Diana’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
