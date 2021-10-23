Keene native Dennis Patnode, 77, of Palmdale, Calif., died peacefully Oct. 8, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a 16-year battle with cancer.
Dennis Albert Patnode was born April 15, 1944, the son of Joseph Patnode and Dorothy Bressett Patnode of Keene.
Dennis was a graduate of Keene High School and Plymouth State College where he earned a degree in physical education.
From 1967 to 1986, he lived in Amherst and taught at Milford schools. From 1989 to 1997 he taught health and coached track and football at San Marcos High School in California.
He returned to the Monadnock Region in 1997 to care for his mother at the family home on Granite Lake in Munsonville, where he served with the Nelson Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT from 2000 until 2006, when he returned to southern California with his wife, Donna.
“Dennis was first and foremost a people person,” said Ernest Hebert of Westmoreland, a close friend of Dennis since childhood. “I never heard him voice an unkind word about anyone. Dennis loved Granite Lake and the surrounding countryside. He loved boating, fishing, hunting and continuing a family tradition of socializing on summer weekends with friends and relatives at the lake.”
In his retirement years, Dennis was a frequent substitute teacher in the Lancaster Antelope Valley Union School District in California, working up into the 2020 school year.
He was actively involved in leading a Celebrate Recovery program at Rancho Community Church in Temecula, Calif., (2014-2017) and with Orange County Tres Diaz (2010-2019), where he served as a mentor and inspiration to many.
Survivors include Donna, Dennis’ wife of 39 years; his children, Joelle Patnode Jungblut and Brett Patnode; Donna’s children, Sheri Bourne-Avis, Eric Salvesvold, Dane Salvesvold and Matthew Salvesvold; his grandchildren: Jake, Jesse and Julia Jungblut; Taylor Salvesvold; Edward Jones; and Chloe, Megan and Lucas Salvesvold; and one brother, Francis A. Patnode. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Michael and Tom Patnode.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Red Hill Lutheran Church in Tustin, Calif.
