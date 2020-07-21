Dennis M. Roy
Dennis M. Roy, 66, a lifelong resident of Winchester, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Dennis was born in Keene, the son of Jaclyn H. (Horton) Taylor and the late Adonias “Dennis” Roy, on July 3, 1953. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1971.
Dennis worked at both MPB and Cole Morgan for many years as a machinist. He also worked at Winchester Roll Products from 1986 until 1991, and at Innovative Machine Products for 19 years before retiring in 2010.
He enjoyed motorcycles, Frisbee, camping, cribbage, his dogs and watching Red Sox games with his mother. One of his fondest memories was traveling across country on his Harley in 2004.
Mr. Roy is survived by his mother, Jaclyn H. (Horton) Taylor of Winchester; and his children: Danielle Roy and her significant other, Rick Meleski, of Winchester; Jeremy Roy and his fiance, Tina Garland, of Milford; and William Roy and his significant other, Samantha Hoskins, of Whitingham, Vt. He is also survived by his siblings: Diana Salonen and her husband, Greg, of Winchester; Debra Parsons of Winchester; and Herbert Taylor and his wife, Joan, of Swanzey. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren: Tyler, Kaylyn, Tessa, Reiss, Payten, Bayleigh, Rowan, Daniella, Briella and Parker; and his great-grandchildren: Karson, Marlie, Rhea and Isabella. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. He was pre-deceased by his father, Adonias “Dennis” Roy; his step-father, Wesson Taylor Sr.; his siblings: David Taylor, Wesson “Jimmy” Taylor, Eugene Taylor and Lillian (Taylor) Bailey; and his brothers-in-law, Gene Parsons and Ronald Bailey.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Dennis M. Roy to: Keene Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St., Keene NH 03431; and/or The United Church of Winchester, re: Quiet Healing Support Group, 99 Main St., Winchester NH 03470. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446. (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
