Dennis L. MacKenzie, 70, of Marlow, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home and family.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1951, in Keene, the son of the late Eva Mae (Kneibler) and Lionel Hugh MacKenzie. Following high school, Dennis served in the U.S. Navy and later the National Guard until his honorable discharge in 2004. He proudly served his country throughout the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Following his discharge from the National Guard, Dennis chose employment that suited his interests and curiosity, until his retirement from United Construction in Newport.
Dennis not only enjoyed building, fixing things and mechanic work, but he was exceptionally good at it, too. He could fix just about anything. His motto was “Fix it or junk it!”
Dennis will be dearly missed by many, especially his wife. In 1975, Dennis married his sweetheart, Jill MacKenzie (Jacobus), of Marlow. Additionally, he is survived by his daughters: Kristie Sweeney of Merrimack; Stacie Garcia of Illinois; Rachel MacKenzie of Marlow; and Sara MacKenzie and her significant other, Jarred Parrott, of Marlborough; his son at heart, Ryan Burnham, and his family, of Hinsdale; his grandchildren: Jabe Parrott, Valor Sapiel, Sorynn Parrott and Olivia Garcia; his siblings: Debra Ann MacKenzie and her wife, Karen Frazier, of Chesterfield; Marshall Hugh MacKenzie and his wife, Melissa, of Maine; and James Miller and his wife, Joyce, of Dover; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and numerous friends.
A celebration of life for all who loved Dennis will be planned for a later date. His immediate family will hold a private graveside service with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made in Dennis L. MacKenzie’s name to: The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675 (www.WoundedWarriorProject.org); or DAV / Disabled American Veterans (www.ihelpveterans.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the MacKenzie family or to share a memory of Dennis, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
