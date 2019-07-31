Dennis H. Williams
Dennis “Denny” Williams, 71, died July 27, 2019, at his home.
He was the third child of Howard and Edith (Tenney) Williams. He was born in Greenfield, Mass., on Aug. 10, 1947. He lived in Northfield most of his life and moved “over-the-hill” to Winchester later in life. He attended Pioneer Valley Regional School.
He then joined the U.S. Navy and left with an honorable discharge. He went on to work for the Northfield Highway department, dispatched for Southwest Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, helped set up the County Dispatch at the Franklin County Hospital in Greenfield, Mass., delivered fuel for Shanahan Fuel of Greenfield, Mass., and worked as an oil burner technician for A.R. Sandri of Greenfield, Mass. While working in Keene he purchased property in Nelson and built a home there. When he joined the Northfield Fire Department, it became a family affair with his father Howard Williams as Chief. Dennis retired after 32 years of devoted service to the town and was a lifetime member of the fire department.
As a much younger “adult” he enjoyed being quite a prankster. I’m sure there are several of his buddies that could tell some very interesting stories of their adventures. He enjoyed many trips to Maine. Some were for hunting or fishing, others for visiting relatives. One time while with his brother-in-law Don, they were riding along a dirt road only to look out Den’s open window to see a “friendly” bear within inches of him.
Dennis will be sadly missed by his sisters, Alice (Girard) Gottardi of Greenfield, Mass., Carol Holden and her husband, Don, of Northfield, Mass., Janet and Rene Burdet of Cornville, Maine, Nancy Brackett of Skowegan, Maine, Martha Robinson and her husband, George, of Burnham, Maine; and his brother, Jim and his wife, Coleen, of Maiden, N.C.; Uncle Denny leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him as he loved and cherished them. He made each one of them feel as if they were the most special one and they carry many fond memories of his hugs and the special attention he gave to each of them. He also leaves his aunt, Viola Williams; and a multitude of cousins. Beside his parents he was also predeceased by brothers-in-law, Richard Girard and John Gottardi; and nephew, Kyle Holden.
Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass. The Rev. Michael Gantt will officiate. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Northfield, Mass.
There will be a calling hour on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Northfield Fireman’s Fund, 93 Main St., Northfield, Mass., 01360.
To send condolences or for directions, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
