Dennis E. Lamoureux, 79, of Jaffrey, passed away on Nov. 28, 2021, while surrounded by his family at the Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough after a brief period of failing health.
He was born in Keene on Nov. 25, 1942, son of the late Alfred and Aurore (Vigneau) Lamoureux. After graduating from Keene High School, Dennis began working at Honeywell Inc. in Peterborough. This is where he met his wife, Nancy.
Dennis and Nancy (Foote) married on Oct. 3, 1970, in Francestown. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. Dennis soon began working for W.W. Cross Co. Inc., “The Tack Shop,” in Jaffrey as a machine operator and he had been employed with them for more than 32 years, only leaving when the business closed. He then worked briefly with American Caterer in Rindge before retiring.
Dennis truly enjoyed photography and was often found behind the camera lens. He spent his early years capturing wedding moments for couples in the Monadnock Region. He also found great pleasure in traveling with Nancy on their bi-annual bus tours to Atlantic City, where they spent their time enjoying walks on the boardwalk and catching nightly shows. In his retirement years he enjoyed creating, planting and maintaining their various flower gardens.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Aurore Lamoureux, and his brother, Paul Lamoureux.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy (Foote) Lamoureux; his children; Lisa (Lamoureux) Lortie of Keene; and Todd Lamoureux of Coronado, Calif.; and his grandchildren, Calvin and Katelyn Lortie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis’s memory to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share memories and condolences with Dennis’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
