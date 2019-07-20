Dennis D. Madden
Dennis Doyle Madden passed away July 10, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. He was 86 years old.
Dennis’ life journey began in Greenbush, Maine. He grew up in Keene, raised his family in Swanzey and spanned many places in New England and Florida. His journey ended on the West Coast, where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Dennis was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a devoted loving husband to his wife, Sally, who preceded him in death. He was a hard-working and generous father and grandfather.
Dennis loved to travel. He would just pick a big city and make his way toward it, seeing what there was to experience on the way. He loved to fish and referred to any dock near his home as his office, much to the delight of his grandchildren. He was gracious and thoughtful and renowned for his wit and sense of humor. He will be missed.
A private family ceremony will take place to celebrate Dennis’ life at a future time to be determined.
