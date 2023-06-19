Dennis A. Myers

Dennis Andrew Myers, 82, of Sullivan, died surrounded by the love of his family, on June 14, 2023.
He was born in West Swanzey on May 5, 1941, the son of the late Anna (Parker) and Lawrence Myers.
He worked at the former Homestead Woolen Mills and Dale Craft in West Swanzey before settling into Whitney Brothers in Keene until his retirement.
Dennis loved spending time with family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling, snowmobiling and camping with his nieces and nephews. He loved to laugh and joke, and was always teasing. He loved his family near and far and always enjoyed the time he spent with them.
Dennis will be sorely missed.
Dennis is survived by two sisters: Wilma McCarthy and her husband, Edward, of Westfield, Mass.; and Judy Sprague and her husband, Wilbur, of Sullivan; nine nieces, nine nephews, lots of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, great-great-great nieces and great-great-great nephews.
He is predeceased by three brothers, Harold Myers, Philip Myers and Richard Myers, and a sister, Joyce Myers.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, followed by a funeral service starting at noon at the funeral home. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the Sullivan Center Cemetery, Church Street, Sullivan.
