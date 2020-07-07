Denise Rurka
Denise Rurka, 65, of Winchester and formerly of Oxford, Mass., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by family.
Denise loved working with children and devoted her life to making a difference in each child’s life. She began this journey by watching the neighborhood’s children until her own children began school. When this happened she got a job working in the special education department at Winchester Elementary School, where she worked as a paraprofessional and a one-to-one aide. As her love for teaching grew she continued her teaching journey at both Monadnock High School and then much later in Hinsdale. Between working at Monadnock High School and Hinsdale, Denise opened up a daycare in her own home, where she continued to care for children, and then worked at the Winchester Learning Center.
After her own children finished college, she went back to school and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in early education, and almost completed her master’s degree in education.
In town, Denise was known as Momma Rurka. Her love for children went beyond the classroom and many of the students who she taught and her children’s friends grew up knowing her as a second mother. She was always available to talk to, confide in, and just be there for them when they needed her to be, and even when they didn’t. She enjoyed this role so much she co-led a Brownie Girl Scout Troop in Winchester for many years.
Other than the love of teaching and working with children, Denise loved spending time with her family. Many weekends you would find her having sleepovers with her grandchildren, out with her sisters scrapbooking or watching her son and grandson race dirt bikes at the local track. She enjoyed family vacations that included Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg, Tenn., Cape Cod, many camping trips, and her favorite spot, Florida — specifically Disney World and Universal Studios.
Mrs. Rurka is survived by her husband, Michael Rurka, of Winchester; a son, Christopher Rurka, and his wife, Heather Rurka; a daughter, Louisa Rurka, and her partner, Paul Martineau; and her four grandchildren: Jakob Rurka, Katelyn Rurka, Aurora Frenier and Emiliee Martineau. Along with her immediate family she leaves behind five sisters: Lena Deter, Deborah Light, Mellissa Sadd, Donna Nalewajk and Diane Kenney; and a brother, Stephen Despin. In addition, she is survived by her in-laws, a large amount of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a number of adopted children from the town that she lived in.
In keeping with Denise’s wishes there are no calling hours or formal services. Denise always lived her life to the fullest and in order for other people to do the same the family has requested in lieu of flowers to please send donations in memory of Denise Rurka to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123; or: Home Healthcare Hospice, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.