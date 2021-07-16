Denise A. Pasno

Denise A. (Koski) Pasno, 67, a lifetime resident of Troy, died peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a sudden illness.
Denise was born the daughter of the late Bertha (Lansdon) and Tauno Koski on Jan. 19, 1954, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1973.
On Sept. 25, 1982, she exchanged vows with Donald Pasno in a simple service in Troy. They were married with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Donald passed on July 27, 2014, after almost 32 years of marriage.
She was employed by New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc. in Peterborough for 20-plus years until her retirement in 2008. Denise enjoyed watching sports on television and being with family and friends.
Mrs. Pasno is survived by her extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her brother, Kevin Koski, who passed in 2003.
In keeping with Denise’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church, 4 Fitzwilliam Road, Troy. Burial will follow in the family lot at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Old Marlborough Road, Troy. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent to: Troy Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 569, Troy NH 03465; or to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
