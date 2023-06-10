Delmar B. Hawkins, 98, a longtime area resident, died on May 9, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
His parents, George E. and Grace A. (Helyar) Hawkins, welcomed their son into the world on May 21, 1924, in Brattleboro. Delmar grew up in Brattleboro and Putney, Vt. He especially loved spending time on the family farm in Jacksonville, Vt.
Having had a hearing disability from birth, Delmar attended the former Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro.
He was a hard worker, setting his sights on ensuring that whatever he was tasked to do, it was done with great pride and satisfaction. He was an avid Red Sox fan, as well.
While residing in the Keene and Swanzey area, Delmar attended the Castle Center in Keene for many years. The friendships and helping with the day-to-day tasks set before him brought Delmar great joy.
He loved riding his bicycle all over the area and continued this trait until he was in his 80’s.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his many nieces, nephews and extended family members, including his niece, Marsha Richelli, of Portsmouth; and his many friends at Maplewood.
His brothers, David, Dean, Jim and George, predeceased Delmar.
A celebration of Delmar’s life will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All are welcome to attend and, if so inclined, share a favorite memory of Delmar that touched your life. Burial will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Jacksonville Cemetery, 107 Reed Hill Road, Whitingham, Vt.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Hawkins’ memory to the Maplewood Residents Activity Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
