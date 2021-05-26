Della L. Tucker, 92, passed away May 18, 2021, in Livingston, Mont.
She was born on June 15, 1928, the daughter of William Basto and Cora (Stevens) Basto. She graduated from Woodstock Academy, Woodstock, Conn., in 1948 and Phoenix Beauty School in 1953.
On Oct. 29, 1949, she married Richard J. Tucker in Troy. They made their home there until moving to Livingston, Mont., in 1972.
She was a faithful member of the Livingston Congregational Church (Living Hope Church). She loved to garden, crochet and paint. One of her murals decorated the hallway of the Winans School. Her biggest joy was baking cakes and donuts for friends, visitors and helpers.
She is survived by her children: Duane Ernest (Kandy) Tucker of Mosca, Colo.; and Nadine (Ross) Dworshak of Worland, Wyo.; her grandchildren: Chelsie and Tyler Tucker, and Kurt Dworshak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cora Basto; three sisters; six brothers; her son, Rick, in 1976; and her husband of 63 years, Dick, in 2012.
A graveside committal service will be held Wednesday, March 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Fleshman Creek Road, Livingston, Mont. A luncheon at Living Hope Church will follow the service. If desired, memorials may be directed to AWANA Club at Living Hope Church, 226 South 3rd St., Livingston MT 59047.
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page or share condolences, visit www.franzen-davis.com.
