Delbert C. Blake, 80, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with the love of his family by his side.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1942, to the late Vera “Davis” and Ralph A. Blake in Keene. Delbert was educated locally at Keene High School.
On Sept. 16, 1967, Delbert exchanged vows with the love of his life, Jean M. Thompson. They had a simple service with their family and friends surrounding them.
Delbert enjoyed his time working for American Construction Company in Marlborough as a carpenter for 10 years after he retired in 2007. Prior, Delbert worked for Cheshire Builders in Keene for 15 years as a carpenter and for Baybutt Construction in Keene as a carpenter as well.
Along with working, Delbert enjoyed playing cards, hunting, and was an avid fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots. Delbert was a trainer of championship beagles and was inducted into the Better Beagle Large Pack Hall of Fame. Delbert was also a part of the Swanzey Volunteer Fire Department for 31 years.
Mr. Blake is survived by his wife, Jean Blake, of Swanzey; their children: Lee M. Blake and his wife, Christine, of Swanzey; Geffory W. Blake of Swanzey; Rebecca L. Blake of Swanzey; and Eric J. Blake of Swanzey. He is also survived by his siblings: Thelma Cummings of Suncook; Vera Lefever of Lancaster, Pa.; Phyllis Christian of Keene; and Mary Jane Blake and her significant other, Jim Giglio, of Keene; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Delbert was predeceased by his parents; and his four siblings, Josephine McDonald, Irene Gracey, Easter Blake and John Blake.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. A gathering will follow at the East Swanzey Community House, 18 Old Richmond Road, Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations may be made to the Pioneer Valley Beagle Club Association, c/o Carl Miner, 30 Hillside Road, Montague MA. 01351.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).