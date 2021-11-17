Deirdre M. Walsh, 44, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021. She passed quietly while sleeping with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Psst. New speakeasy-themed restaurant and bar coming to Keene
- Cheshire County announces plans to buy Keene-based DiLuzio ambulance
- Oodles of Doodles!
- Exeter High student-athlete suspended for saying there are ‘only two genders’ sues school
- 208-unit development proposed for Route 32 in North Swanzey
- Work begins to turn former Troy Mills into apartments
- Troy home severely damaged in Saturday fire
- Brattleboro author touches on local roots in latest novel
- Police: Brattleboro, Dummerston teens set fire to Putney property
- C&S Wholesale Grocers to purchase 12 supermarkets in NY and Vt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.