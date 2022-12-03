Dee M. Raitto, 84, of Fitzwilliam, died peacefully at her home after a battle with cancer, with family by her side, on Nov. 24, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Russel G. Raitto, whom she married at the Fitzwilliam Congregational Church.
Dee attended Pinkerton Academy in Derry, graduated in 1956 and went on to attend Chamberlin Junior College, where she met Russ.
She and Russ built two homes and raised two boys in town. They also owned a home in Arizona where they spent family time. Dee was an avid reader and gardener and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed nature and being outdoors gardening. She took painting and stenciling lessons for many years. Dee loved to do handywork such as knitting, crocheting, sewing and many other crafts. She was also known for her letter writing and sending cards and packages. She and Russ traveled the world and spent time with their boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Arizona and Alaska.
Dee was involved in the Fitzwilliam Historical Society, Fitzwilliam Library, Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Fitzwilliam Community Church and was one of the founders of the first Fitzwilliam Co-op Preschool, along with many other organizations over the years.
She is survived by her son, Dale Raitto, of Tok, Alaska, and his partner, Elisa; and her son, Mark Raitto, of Rindge; along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dee is also survived by her brother, Don Miller, and his wife, Mary; her sister, Bess Parks; her sister, Lee Fenton, and her husband, Jim; and many nieces and nephews.
Dee was predeceased by her parents John and Maybell (McDougle) Miller, her stepmother Betty Miller, her brother-in-law Joe Parks and a nephew Matthew Fenton.
At her request there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dan Baker Fund, c/o Fitzwilliam Fire Dept., P.O. Box 725, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
