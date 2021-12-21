Debra L. Wilcox

Debra L. “Debbie” Wilcox, 59, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away at her home in Keene on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Her parents, Ramona J. (Tracy) and Paul R. Wilcox, welcomed their daughter into the world on May 12, 1962, in Keene. Debbie was a graduate of Keene High School, and later the Keene Beauty Academy.
Debbie had a special place in her heart for all of the neighborhood children whom she loved very much. She will be greatly missed by many, especially her mother, Ramona J. Wilcox, of Keene; a very special niece, Angelika Wilkerson-Martin, and her husband, Chris, and a great-niece or nephew due in mid-January, all of Jaffrey; her brother-in-law, David Garrapy, of Keene; and many aunts, cousins and extended family. Her father, Paul R. Wilcox, and a sister, Diane Garrapy, predeceased her.
A celebration of life and memorial for Debra will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to Hundred Nights, Inc., P.O. Box 833, Keene NH 03431 (hundrednightsinc.org).
The Foley Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
