Debra L Ball

Debra L. “Debbie” (Bruno) Ball
Oct. 29, 1954 — May 21, 2020.
Born to Joseph and Priscilla Bruno in Keene, Debbie lived in Germany and Missouri before returning to Keene to attend school and live locally for the rest of her career and life.
Deb attended Symonds School, KJHS, and Keene High, graduating in 1972. She retired from The Grange in 2018 with 43 years of service. Her passing was preceded by her parents and in-laws and her husband and dear friend, Alan Dean. She is survived by her son, Brandon Dean (Dino), his daughters, Kati and Zoe; her husband, Robert Ball; and daughter, Sara Corbishley, son in law, Brett, and grandson, Rowan.
Three tributes by family and friends:
My first cousin, Debra Bruno Ball, was one of the biggest-hearted people I’ve known. She loved her parents and cared for them both into their 90s, her husband Robert S. Ball, her son Brandon Dean, her stepdaughter, Sara Corbishley, her two granddaughters, Kati and Zoe, many nearby New Hampshire-ites, and, over the decades, many Newfoundland dogs. She raised up a bunch of them, and trained the best of them as therapy dogs. Little kids read to them, old people patted them, and college students hugged them for comfort. One of my best evenings with her was at a “hug night” for freshmen at Keene State College. She trained her dogs well and showed them with pride and found a national and international community of Newf-lovers, who will miss her and her powerful giving spirit. On the day of her death, she posted #9 in the dog-lovers challenge. I guess this is #10.
— Jayne Barnard
My friend Debra Bruno Ball died yesterday.
We met when I was 11 or so, when she invited my mom to her house to meet her Newfoundlands. We were thinking of getting a Newfie, and I remember the immensity of Arlo and Abby at the door, Deb right there with a smile and a drool cloth, introducing us into the world of these giant dogs.
Deb loved Newfies passionately, but unlike some people who love animals, she made lots of room to love people, too: neighbors and strangers, teenagers and elders, most especially her family, Robert and Brandon.
She worked closely with the confirmation and youth group programs at UCC Keene in the ‘90s, experiences that shaped my vocation. She was a mentor and role model to us, and spoke with us like we mattered, like we could be trusted with big ideas and real responsibilities. She shared her laughter, her questions, and her emotions with us, endlessly generous with her time and spirit.
After we graduated, she kept in touch. We went to folk music concerts together, and went out for lunch when I was in Keene. When my sister and I were cleaning out my dad’s house, she came over to help us, and to meet baby Pippa.
So much love shared in not enough time. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.
— Liddy Gerchman Barlow
Others have been much more articulate and poetic in their postings about the passing of our wonderful friend, Debra Bruno Ball. She enriched my life in many ways and I have many beautiful memories to treasure, from work to Women’s Weekend, including introducing me to the love of her life, Robert S. Ball. Rest in peace, Deb. I love you and carry your family close in my heart.
— Karyn Hagen
A Gathering of Remembrance will occur at The Summit Winery in Westmoreland Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Please join us if Debbie touched your life and you would like to come together in community to grieve, process, share and celebrate this wonderful woman and her lasting impact on your heart.