Debra J. Brown, 54, a longtime resident of Fitzwilliam, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She passed peacefully with her loving family by her side.
Debra was born in Stamford, Conn., on May 26, 1965, and was the daughter of Dolores (Stone) Brown and Kenneth Brown. She was educated locally as a graduate of Keene High School’s Class of 1983. Later in life, she graduated from Franklin Pierce College’s Class of 2009, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Debra was most recently a payroll manager at Tyco SimplexGrinnell in Westminster, Mass., where she worked for 10 years. Before that, she worked in payroll at Eastern Mountain Sports in Peterborough for five years and at Peerless Insurance in Keene for 15 years.
Debra enjoyed reading, baking, sewing, crafting, going to the beach and playing and snuggling with animals. Above anything else, she loved spending time with her children, family and close friends, who remember her for her immense kindness, compassion and selflessness. She enjoyed hosting get-togethers and sharing her skills with others, and was known for her famous pie crust as well as her cookie-baking parties. She was a ray of sunshine who radiated love and happiness to everyone around her and she will surely be missed.
Debra is survived by her children: Nikolas T. Athanasopoulos and his significant other, Paige Tuttle, of New Boston; Jenna E. Athanasopoulos and her significant other, Dylan Fernandez,. of Fitzwilliam; and Michaela B. Safford and her husband, Andrew, of Kailua, Hawaii; her brothers: Barry Brown and wife, Lyda, of Fort Mill, S.C.; Kenny Brown of Fitzwilliam; and Michael Brown and his wife, Mika, of Anchorage, Alaska; her nephews: Nathan, Seth and Tristan Brown; and her father, Kenneth Brown, of Snellville, Ga. She is also survived by her longtime best friend, Kim Pratt, of Fitzwilliam; and boyfriend, Steve Blinkinsop, of Hudson. In addition, she leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her mother, Dolores (Stone) Brown, who passed in 1991.
In keeping with Debra’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at a later date. A gathering to celebrate the life of Debra Brown will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hidden Hills Banquet Facility, 18 Lisa Drive, Rindge. Flowers will be gladly accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Debra J. Brown to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
