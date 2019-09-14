Debra A. Keller
Debra A. Keller, 65, a longtime resident of East Alstead and formerly of Antrim, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Debra was born the daughter of the late Dorothy A. (Schumacher) and Roland W. Keller on Sept. 8, 1953, in Phoenix, Ariz. She was educated in Illinois and graduated from Belleville Township High School in Belleville, Ill., class of 1971. Debra earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Toronto, Canada.
After a span of 20 years with life partner Randy Miller of East Alstead, the couple were married in a simple ceremony in beautiful Butterfly Park in Keene on June 25, 2019.
She was employed for 16 years by the Student Conservation Association (SCA), Charlestown, as communications coordinator. Prior to that she was senior associate editor at The Old Farmer’s Almanac in Dublin. She retired from SCA in 2017.
Debra enjoyed contra dancing, walking, reading and music, and she loved animals, especially cats. She was a member of The Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club and Planned Parenthood. Debra and Randy traveled to Ireland recently where they enjoyed the beautiful scenery and traditional music along the west coast.
Ms. Keller is survived by her husband, Randy Miller of East Alstead; her three children, Brian C. Walsh and his wife, Kristen, of Plymouth, Megan K. Walsh of Portland, Maine, and Kendra E. Keller of Portland, Maine; Randy’s three children, Linnet H. Mendez of Chicago, William W. Miller and his wife, Madeline, of Greenfield, Mass., and Owen F. Miller of Washington, D.C.; her brother, Brad P. Keller and his wife, Kathy, of Charlotte, N.C; two grandchildren, Declan Walsh and Violet Walsh; and Randy’s grandchildren, Katya Mendez, Sofia Mendez, Owen D.V. Miller, Dorothy Miller and Frederick Miller. In addition, she leaves nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Debra’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at The Inn at East Hill Farm, Troy on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.
Donations can be made in memory of Debra A. Keller to: Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Attn: Online Services, P.O. Box 96771, Washington, D.C., 20090-6771.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.