Deborah L. Whalen

The compassionate and huge heart of Deborah L. “Deb” (Henault) Whalen, 60, a lifelong resident of Keene, will be greatly missed with her passing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home in Keene, surrounded in the love of her family, following a brief illness.
Her parents, Richard D. and Barbara A. (Murray) Henault, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 29, 1962, in Keene. Deb was a 1980 graduate of Keene High School.
At the time of her passing, Deb had worked for the past 16 years as a medical coding specialist with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services of Keene.
Deb loved her adventures to the beach, taking in the beautiful southern Maine coastline. She was a “bookworm,” enjoying great novels of all kinds. She took great pride in caring for her home and raising her family. Family gatherings and watching her grandson’s sporting events brought Deb great joy. She had a special place in her heart for her beloved beagle, “Bentley,” and “Jack,” her Jack Russell Terrier.
While growing up, Deb was a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and later a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 32 years, Edward J. Whalen, of Keene; her two children, Chelsea A. Blanchard and her husband, Scott, of Keene, and Nicholas E. Whalen of Keene; her grandson, Porter Moore; her siblings: Teri Boudreau and her husband, John, of Swanzey; Steve Henault and his wife, Cindy, of Sullivan; Jeff Henault and his wife, Jill, of Eliot, Maine; and Chris Henault of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her mother-in-law, Sandra E. Whalen, of Keene; her father-in-law, Robert Whalen, and his wife, Helen, of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Whalen’s memory to the Tribute Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Whalen's services.