Deborah J. Dinagan

Deborah J. (Allen) Dinagan, 69, of Swanzey, and formerly of Keene and Barre, Vt., passed peacefully after a period of declining health with the love of her family surrounding her at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Friday, April 28, 2023.
She was born a daughter to the late Deloris (Neidhart) and William Allen on Oct. 27, 1953, in St. Cloud, Minn. She was educated at Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt., with the class of 1971. She continued her education at Keene State College.
On Sept. 1, 1975, Deborah exchanged vows with Francis E. Dinagan. They had a simple service at St. Bernard Church in Keene surrounded with family and friends. The Dinagans had been married for 35 years before Francis passed on Nov. 29, 2010.
Deborah had worked as the department manager for human resources at Cable Connection of Westminster Station, Vt., for several years before retiring at the age of 57. Prior, she had also worked at Medcare of Swanzey managing their quality control department. She had also worked at Concord Labs of Keene doing quality control.
Deborah loved being with her friends and family. She had cookouts with family, loved to go dancing, birdwatching and enjoyed taking trips to Mexico. She was also involved in the Italian Club of Keene and the Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion.
Mrs. Dinagan is survived by her life partner of seven years, Tom Wozniak, of Swanzey; her daughter, Colleen Tucker, and her husband, Douglas, of Troy; her two siblings: Jeffrey Allen and his wife, Barbara, of Barre, Vt.; and William Allen Jr. of Keene. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jerry Mascola Jr., of Randolph, Vt.; as well as her eight grandchildren: Lacey Jalava, Madalyn Jalava, Addison Dubriske, Aiden Lawrence, Tanner Dubriske, Brionna Tucker, Cullen Wozniak and Cassidhe Wozniak; along with her great-grandchild, Audrey Alley; and friends who she loved like family: Tom Wozniak Jr. and his fiancée, Candace Emond, of Turners Falls, Mass.; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Kelly J. Lawrence, who passed on May 26, 2017; and her sister, Susan Mascola, who passed on Dec. 23, 2017.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway Swanzey.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St,. Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).