Deborah Hicks Staats

Deborah Hicks (Schofield) Staats, 74, of Westmoreland, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland following a period of failing health.
Her parents, Samuel T. and Frances (Cutter) Hicks, welcomed their daughter into the world on Jan. 22, 1947, in Bellows Falls. She grew up in Walpole and was a graduate of Walpole High School.
Deborah attended the University of New Hampshire and University of Miami, earning her bachelor’s degree in education. While teaching full time at Keene High School, she continued her education by earning her master’s degree in guidance counseling from Keene State College.
Deborah devoted her work career to working as an English teacher and guidance counselor at Keene High School for 28 years, educating others.
Deborah was an extremely skilled, self-taught equestrian who knew everything about breeding, raising and showing horses. She took pride in teaching her children to ride and passing on her knowledge and love of horses. When she was not in the classroom, Deborah loved playing tennis, horseback riding and showing her horses every weekend with her daughter, Doria. She also loved to listen to music of all kinds, dance and socialize with her lifelong tennis friends and colleagues from work.
She will be greatly missed by so many, but especially her husband of nine years, William G. “Bill” Staats III, of Westmoreland; her daughter, Doria (Schofield) Kaluza, and her husband, Patrick, of Raleigh, N.C.; her son, Andrew Schofield, of Laconia; her brothers: Samuel Hicks of Walpole; Phillip Hicks and his wife, Jan, of Walpole; Alan Hicks of Concord; Randy Hicks and his wife, Shelly, of Walpole; her first husband, Peter Schofield, and his wife, Cathy Eakins, of Brattleboro; Bill’s children: William G. Staats IV and his wife, Lauren; Kara Barnum and her husband, Robert, and their children, Robbie, Kaylee, Zoey and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.
A sister, Sally Hogan; sister-in-law, Diane Hicks; nephew, Christopher Hicks; sister in-law, Lucy Dean; brother in-law, Charlie Carter; father, Samuel T. Hicks; mother, Frances Hicks; and stepmother, Marilyn Hicks, predeceased her.
A celebration of Deborah’s life will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Final burial plans will be at the privacy of the family.
In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Staats’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts and New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452, or you may visit the link directly to donate on her tribute page at http://act.alz.org/goto/Deborah — Schofield — Staats
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
