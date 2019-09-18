Deborah A. Fallon
Deborah A. (Cheever) Fallon, 67, of Keene passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, after an extended illness.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1952, to Donald and Gladys Cheever. Debbie grew up in Keene and worked at MPB (Timken) for many years before working as a CNA at Langdon Place and Bentley Commons. She also lived in Port Charlotte, Fla., and Honolulu, Hawaii for a period of time.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary-Kate Pride and her husband, Caleb Pride, their children, Abigail Pride, Ava Pride, Hayden Carpenter; son-in-law, James Carpenter; sisters, Theresa Cheever and Donna Paquette; brothers, Robert Durant, William Durant, Richard Cheever and David Cheever, as well as many extended family members and friends. She is preceded by her father; mother; sister, Nancy Bowman; and brother, Harry Cheever.
A memorial service for Debbie will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. at Grace Community Church at 49 Old Swanzey Road, Spofford.
