Deanna G. Joslyn
Deanna “Dee” Grace (Woodward) Joslyn, 80, a longtime resident of Winchester, and formerly of Stoddard and Keene, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Deanna was born the daughter of the late Irma (Bucklin) and Perley Woodward on May 28, 1940, in Franklin. She was educated in Ludlow, Vt., and graduated from Black River High School with the class of 1959.
She worked at the VFW in West Swanzey as a waitress for three years before her retirement in 1981. Prior, she had worked at Douglas Toy in the brushing department for many years and also had her own home-cleaning business for several years.
Dee enjoyed reading, going to yard sales, listening to country music, dancing and attending services at the Church of Nazarene in Keene. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dee was also community spirited and was an active member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary in Winchester for 42 years, the Arlington Grange Post No. 139 for 23 years, Prentice Hill Grange in Surry and the Cheshire County Pomona Grange, along with the New Hampshire State Grange and National Grange. Dee was a member of the CB club, “The Hobo’s.” She was well known for her vast collection of Donald Duck memorabilia. Her joy in life was her family and she was very proud to be a “Big Grandma.”
Ms. Joslyn is survived by her children: Curry C. Joslyn and his wife, Robin, of Shapleigh, Maine; David R. Joslyn of Winchester; and Pamela D. Dunton of Winchester; and five grandchildren: Erin Thayer, Nicholas Dunton, Eric Joslyn, Heather Joslyn and Jessica Joslyn. In addition, she is survived by eight great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dee is pre-deceased by her brother, Milton D. Woodward, who passed in 2003; her oldest grandson, Curry C. Joslyn Jr., who passed in 1982; and a grandson, Curry C. Joslyn Jr., who passed on May 19, 1992.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road (Route 119), Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Deanna G. Joslyn to: American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, No. 200, Framingham MA. 01701; or: American Cancer Society, 1 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
