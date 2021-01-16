Dean Anderson, 76, of Fitzwilliam, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. He passed peacefully while sleeping at Keene Center Genesis in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Winchester police chief loses job after contract not renewed
- Police: Stolen-vehicle chase on Route 9 ends in area woman's arrest
- Police: Keene woman hit by truck Monday suffered broken leg
- COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center swells to nearly 5 dozen people
- Troy Town Hall open by appointment only following threats
- More COVID cases reported in outbreak at Keene senior-living center
- Keene man among those who breached Capitol; Troy chief at D.C. protest
- Gilsum home destroyed following wood-stove fire
- Cheshire TV members gut board of directors in contentious session
- Keene Center resident dies of COVID complications amid outbreak there
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.