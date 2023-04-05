Dawn T. (Thomas) Roy, 78, of Swanzey, and formally of Fitchburg and Leominster, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Dawn was born a daughter to the late Agnes (Sohigian) and Roscoe P. Thomas on Dec. 8, 1944, in Boston. Dawn attended Weymouth High School in Weymouth, Mass., with the class of 1962. She continued her education at Burdett College in Boston, where she obtained her associate’s degree, and later on she went to New Hampshire College, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree.
On Feb. 16, 1985, Dawn exchanged vows with the late Richard R. Roy. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. They had been married for almost 31 years until Richard passed away on Feb. 5, 2016.
Prior to Dawn’s retirement she had worked as an executive assistant for various companies.
Dawn had many interests, which included tracing family genealogy, buying and selling antiques, watching New England sports teams, race horses, dogs and volunteering for the thrift shop at the Episcopal Church of Keene. She also belonged to the Cheshire County Democrats and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mrs. Roy is survived by her two children: Dawn Wagner and her husband, Jorge Chamorro, of Salt Lake City; and Merle F. Wagner Jr. of Nashua. She is also survived by her grandchild, Alba Chamorro, of Salt Lake City; along with cousins, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glennallen St., Winchendon, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dawn T. Roy to: Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or Meals on Wheels of Cheshire County, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).