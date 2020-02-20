Dawn Ellen Ide
Dawn Ellen Ide, 58, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene.
Her parents, Frederick C. and Mary E. (Goss) Ide, proudly welcomed their daughter into the world on Jan. 14, 1962, in Peterborough. Dawn grew up in Keene and was a 1980 graduate of Keene High School, where she was honored for perfect attendance during her high school years.
Dawn worked for 29 years in data entry with the Peerless Insurance Company in Keene. She later worked for eight years with TD Bank of Keene. At the time of her passing, she was working with the Walmart Store in Keene.
Dawn had a huge heart for helping others, be it her volunteering to promote donations of locks of hair for creation of wigs for women who were faced with hair loss due to cancer treatments, something Dawn was faced with personally as well; or her love and caring for her four-legged friends, especially cats, and their dogs, Duchess and Rocky.
She found great joy in life in the many special memories she created with her nieces and nephews, and their families.
Dawn will be greatly missed by many, especially her father, Frederick C. Ide of Keene; her brothers: Stephen C. Ide of Keene; and Geoffrey G. Ide and his wife, Geraldine, of North Walpole; her nieces and nephews: Amanda Smith and her husband, Daniel, and their children, Jordan Files, Anna Files and Cyrus Letrinde; Stephanie Ide and her fiance, Tim Ryland, of Montgomery, Ala.; Geoffrey F. Ide and his wife, Samantha, of North Walpole, and their children, Rebeccah Bashaw and her husband, Dave, and their children, of Charlestown, and Michelle Nicholas and her boyfriend, Brent Van Valkenburg, of Sullivan, Michael Zawistoski and his girlfriend, Connie Clark, of Bellows Falls; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, who died in 2013, and a brother, Patrick F. Ide, who died in 1996.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Dawn’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
