David William Osgood, 79, passed away on March 4, 2023, in Newport after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
David was born in Claremont on Feb. 7, 1944. His parents were Robert C. Osgood Jr. and Patricia M. (Rossiter) Osgood. He was a graduate of Stevens High School with the class of 1962 and Keene State College with the class of 1968.
David married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Juda, on July 22, 1967. They raised their family in Unity and on Lake Sunapee. In his early career, David taught American history at Fall Mountain Regional High School. In 1967, he was among the first to serve on the Board of Directors at Southwestern Community Services in Keene. From 1979 to 1982 he worked for N.H. Governor Hugh J. Gallen as Commissioner of Education and Training. He then became a member of the senior leadership team at Southwestern Community Services, where he remained until his retirement in 2006.
David’s career was centered on his unwavering pursuit of social justice. He was a passionate advocate for low-income people and families. He worked tirelessly on issues such as affordable and stable housing, fuel assistance, early childhood education, family assistance and helping people with developmental disabilities. He was a gifted political strategist who made regular appearances in the legislature and municipal government to testify on behalf of his communities’ most vulnerable citizens.
Following his retirement, he and Sandie enjoyed spending winters in West Palm Beach, Fla. One of his proudest accomplishments later in life was the completion of raising his grandsons following the death of his daughter, Christa, in 2015 when the twins were just 14 years old.
David was predeceased by his wife, Sandra J. Osgood, in 2018; by one daughter, Christa E. Osgood, of Claremont; and by one brother, Mark J. Osgood, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
He is survived by his son, Thomas J. Osgood, and his partner, Tanya Smith, of Newport; his daughter, Julie L. Osgood, and her husband, David Bachman, of Corvallis, Ore.; his grandsons, Robert and David Votaw, of Unity; and his brothers, Gary E. Osgood and his wife, Bethany (Yurek), of Claremont, and Robert C. Osgood and his wife, Elizabeth (Chalmers), of Dunbarton.
David loved his community and he helped so many people throughout his life. His quick wit, dry sense of humor and incurable optimism will be missed by everyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Southwestern Community Services (www.scshelps.org/donate).
The family will hold a celebration of life in the summer.