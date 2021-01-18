David Wayne Rollins, beloved husband, father, educator and woodsman, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at this home in Troy after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was surrounded by his family when he passed at age 77.
Born to Rodney and Vera Rollins in Hartland, Maine, in 1943, David was the youngest of five children.
David’s great passion was education. His own educational achievements included a diploma from Newport High School in Newport, Maine, a bachelor’s degree from Farmington State College in Farmington, Maine, and a master’s degree from Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, Mass.
David was a true Renaissance man and a passionate educator. He found personal joy and professional success teaching 3rd- and 4th-grade students in Winchendon, Mass., and Dublin between 1967 and 2008. He used his love of learning, his skills as a carpenter, outdoorsman and cook, and his ever-present sense of humor to bring inspiration and laughter to his students and his peers.
During the 1980s David worked as a real estate agent and then as a broker in Cheshire County. Through this endeavor he was able to share his love for the Monadnock Region with his co-workers and clients. This career also allowed him to purchase his cherished Holt Farm, where he chose to spend his last years.
Mr. Rollins is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret; and his children, Lisa and J Rollins.
There will be a celebration of his life this August in Troy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the charities that support Parkinson’s research, elementary education in Dublin, or forest conservation in New Hampshire — some suggestions: Parkinson’s Foundation New England, Dublin Consolidated School PTO, Granite State Woodland Institute, and the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
