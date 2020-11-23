David W. Mohr

David William Mohr, 60, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away at his home in Keene on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
His parents, Lois G. (Clough) and Frederick C. Mohr Jr., welcomed their son into the world on June 18, 1960, in Willimantic, Conn. At an early age, David and his family moved from Coventry, Conn., to Keene, and he was a longtime resident of 31 Beech St. David attended local schools, graduating in 1978 from Keene High School.
David began his working career with Supervalu in Keene, moving to Atlanta and New Orleans to run distribution centers for many years.
In 1999, David moved back to Keene, working for Tire Warehouse and running its distribution center in Swanzey. He later ran the Keene store until Tire Warehouse was acquired by Monro Auto Service, where he became an inventory field auditor.
David had a special love of music, whether it be singing, playing or listening. He was an amazing singer and entertainer, and was the lead singer for the “Dave Mohr Band” in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, playing gigs, weddings and other special events in the Keene area, always lighting up the room.
From 2000-10, David coached Keene Knights Pop Warner Football, coaching his son, Luke, for four years and winning two state championships in 2001 and 2003. His coaching left a lasting impression on so many kids, young men and parent’s lives.
David was an avid sports fan, including baseball, basketball and football. He especially had a love for the Buffalo Bills, as well as Keene High School and New Hampshire sports. He also was an avid golfer.
He will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially his son, Lucas H. Mohr, of Keene; his brothers: Frederick C. Mohr III and his wife, Wanda, of Keene; Wayne Mohr and his wife, Kathleen, of Bloomsburg, Penn.; his companion of 13 years, Pam LaChance, of Keene, and her two sons, Tyler LaChance of Cape Cod and Cameron LaChance of Keene; and several nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Vasko.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together safely.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Mohr’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories of David, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
