David W. Cody, 60, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health surrounded by the love of his family at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland on Monday, May 8, 2023.
He was born a son to Sandra J. (Reade) and the late Arthur E. Cody Sr. on Oct. 13, 1962, in Keene. David was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1980.
David had worked as a driver for BC Construction Co. in Marlborough for a year. Prior, he had worked for many companies of the Monadnock Region towing vehicles. He also ran his own dump truck company, Cody’s Trucking.
David had a passion for working with his hands but had a deep love for spending time with his son, Brandon, playing ball. Most would call David a car fanatic — he just absolutely loved to be working on cars. Whether it was taking them apart or rebuilding them, it didn’t matter because it all brought him joy. He was also a big fan of the Miami Dolphins and watching NASCAR.
Mr. Cody is survived by his mother, Sandra J. Cody; and his son, Brandon D. Cody, of Keene. He is also survived by his siblings, Arthur E. Cody Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Swanzey; Delbert J. Cody and his wife, Cora, of Casper, Wyo.; and his half-sister, Darlene Martin, and her husband, Danny, of Colebrook; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by Arthur E. Cody Sr. and Duane A. Cody.
A Celebration of Life for David will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in David’s name to Maplewood Nursing Home’s activities department, Maplewood Nursing Home, Cheshire County; or to The Monadnock Humane Society https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).