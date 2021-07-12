David W. Bingham

David W. “Bing” Bingham, of Greenfield, died at Pheasantwood Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after a period of declining health.
David was born in Peterborough on July 25, 1944, the son of Arthur and Ruby (LaCross) Bingham.
A graduate of Peterborough High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif. He spent four years in active duty and another 10 years in the Air Force Reserves. He also spent time stationed at Goose Bay, Labrador; McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey; and Hanscom Field in Massachusetts. After his discharge, he settled in Greenfield and attended New Hampshire College, studying accounting.
A baseball enthusiast, he spent many years coaching little league, playing on local softball teams, and then went on to umpire. He was also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.
David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Erika Alusic-Bingham, of Antrim; and his daughter and son-in-law, Anne and John Quesada, of Clarence, N.Y.; his grandchildren: Kelly Iuliano, Katherine Quesada, Aidan Alusic-Bingham and Malin Alusic-Bingham; as well as his great-grandsons, Joseph and Jacob Iuliano.
He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, in 2016. Together since high school, they shared a love of music and attended many local dances.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in David’s name to Monadnock Adult Care Center, Monadnock Family Services, 64 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
A memorial graveside service will be held at the family plot in the Greenvale Cemetery in Greenfield on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. All are warmly welcome to attend.
To share a memory or message of condolence with the family, please visit David’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
