David S. Calef
David Stephen Calef, 76, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020.
He was born Feb. 17, 1944, the son of Robert G. and Dorothy M. (Chute) Calef.
Dave attended Keene schools, graduating from Keene High School in 1962. After furthering his education in communications in Boston, he was employed by a radio station in Brattleboro, and later owned a cinema and Aim Telephone Systems. He completed his career at the former Hinsdale Raceway.
He and his ex-wife, Diane, were involved with the Miss Vermont and the Miss America pageants for several years. He was interested in photography and was instrumental in placing many retired greyhounds.
David is survived by his sister, Patricia Walker, of Dublin; a niece; five nephews; and many special friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert H. Calef.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in David S. Calef’s name to Spofford Rescue, P.O. Box 175, Chesterfield NH 03443; or Home Healthcare, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Dave, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
