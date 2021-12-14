David R. Miller, 58, of Walpole, completed his Earthly journey Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, surrounded by his beloved dogs and his partner of 29 years, Ron Lyons, of Toms River, N.J., and Walpole.
David is survived by his mother, Linda Wilbur; his father, Roy Miller; and his partner in crime, Debora Wojtkielewicz. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Leach, and her husband, Bruce; a brother, Johnathan Miller, and his wife, Karole; an uncle, Victor Burroughs; a niece, Lynn Leach, and her companion, Lucas Smith; and a nephew, Benjamin Leach. David was predeceased by his stepfather, Howard Wilbur.
At David’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral. His family will hold a Celebration of Life in the spring. Donations in David’s memory may be made to Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary, 161 Centre Street, Sullivan NH 03445 (www.AmazingGraceAnimalSanctuary.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences for the Miller family or share photos and memories, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
