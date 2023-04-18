It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, papa, coach, and friend to so many.
David Owen Minickiello, 85, of Keene, was the first son of Dario and Elizabeth (Jordan) Minickiello of Plymouth. “Dave,” “Mini” or “Coach” was a New Hampshire native, born and raised in Plymouth, where he graduated from Plymouth High in 1956. After four years of service in the U.S. Navy, he attended Plymouth State College and graduated with his BE and physical education major.
He taught one year in Sanford, Maine, coaching three sports, winning his first state championship in wrestling, and coaching his first New England Wrestling champion. When New Hampshire beckoned in 1965, he accepted a job in Keene and, except for a one-year leave of absence, remained on staff until retiring in 1999.
Over those years, he served as an assistant coach for football and track, but may be best remembered as a pioneer in developing wrestling as a sanctioned NHIAA sport. Keene and Timberlane added wrestling to their varsity sports in 1967, and with Dave’s leadership and Walter Smith’s support, the state held its first sanctioned tourney in 1972 at Timberlane High, with five teams competing. Dave served on the NHIAA wrestling committee from its inception until 1989 and was the driving force behind the development of the New Hampshire Wrestling Coaches Association, as well as its first president.
In 1974, Keene High became the first New Hampshire school to host the New England Wrestling Championships. In 26 seasons as Keene’s head wrestling coach, from 1972 to 1999, Dave coached 62 All-State champions and, in 31 seasons, from 1965 to 1999, 51 New England place winners.
Along the way, Dave received many Coach of the Year honors from various organizations, including the N.H. Sportswriters and Sportscasters and the N.H. Coaches Association. The most singular and prized award came in 1986 when the National Athletic Coaches Association named Dave National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year. In addition, Dave was enshrined in the N.H. Coaches Hall of Fame (1991), the Union Leader’s Hall of Fame (1994), the N.E. Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame (1995), and the Plymouth State College Athletic Hall of Fame (1995). He received the Jim Desmarais Service to the NHIAA Award in 2000.
Dave always credited the unwavering support of his wife, Linda, and their four children for his ability to continue coaching long enough to accrue a high school dual meet record of 361-84-5 and to win 17 invitational tournament titles and 10 state championships.
After his retirement in 1999, Dave and Linda worked for a few years in the nuclear field as radiation technicians during plant shutdowns, keeping incoming workers safe. It was a fascinating and lucrative job that allowed them to enjoy a few cruises and a tour of Italy, where they successfully connected with relatives. From there, they settled into the RV lifestyle, touring the country, camping with their grandsons and wintering in Florida. While a completed bucket list made for a blessed life, for Dave, it was never about the destination but the journey.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda; his son, Mark, and his companion, Stacy Ellifritt, of Lakewood, Wash.; his son, Scott, his wife, Linda (Wydo) Minickiello, and their sons, Anthony and Alexander, of Swanzey; his daughter, Kathryn, and her son, Colin Lothrop, of Londonderry; his son, David Dario, of Evans, Ga.; his brother, Peter, and his wife, Virginia (Tear) Minickiello, of Plymouth; his sister, Susan, and her husband Bruce Wiggett, of Plymouth; his aunt, Thelma Jordan, of Wolfeboro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Maria, in 1963; and his parents.
Burial and memorial services will be at the family’s convenience and under the auspices of the N.H. Cremation Society.
The family extends its gratitude for the irreplaceable expertise and compassion of attending hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.