David O. Stone Sr. passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and his dog, Darcy, at his home in Dublin.
David was born in Marlborough on Dec. 26, 1940, son of Albert L. Stone Sr. and Dora Richards Stone.
He married Charlotte Page in 1961. Their life together started in Marlborough on the family farm before moving to Dublin for most of their lives, where they raised their two children, David Jr. and Kimberly. While raising his children, David held part-time employment as an auxiliary police officer for the Marlborough/Keene district and he was a volunteer firefighter for the Dublin Fire Department.
David was a hardworking family man. He started his career as a machinist at American Optical for many years before they relocated. He then went on to work for Kingsbury Machine and Tool, with more than 20 years as a machinist. In the 1980s he went on to work for Susse Chalet Hotels, taking care of the hotels and grounds. He also worked for a private family on a family farm in Peterborough taking care of the cows, hayfields and gardens. And before ending his career he worked in the maintenance department at RiverMead, a retirement home in Peterborough.
David enjoyed anything outdoors, and loved to hunt and fish. He spent many summers at his camp in Mount Chase, Maine, and many family trips snowmobiling and ATV trail riding. He was always active and stayed busy. He loved a good fire and provided for his family, splitting and cutting wood until he couldn’t anymore, which was only six months ago.
He will be missed by his wife of almost 61 years, Charlotte Stone; his sister, Rose Ferranti, of Marlborough; his son, David Stone Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Dublin; and his daughter, Kimberly Willard, and her husband, Rick, of Dublin. He leaves three grandchildren: Jesse Willard, Zachary Stone and his wife, Megan, and Kylie Willard; three great grandchildren, Oliver, Harper and Beatrice; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mom and dad; his brother, Albert Stone Jr.; and a sister, Bertha Stone.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dublin Fire and Rescue, Dublin, in memory of David Stone Sr.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023.