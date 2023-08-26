David O. Nims, 80, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, with the love of family by his side.
David was born the son of the late Catherine (Ollis) and Ralph Nims on Oct. 4, 1942, in Chicago. He grew up in Fairfield County, Conn., and graduated from Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn., in 1961.
David’s journey in the U.S. Navy began in September 1961. He served as a Petty Officer, Second Class, specializing as a Cryptologic Technician from 1961 to 1965 while stationed overseas in Istanbul, Turkey. Following an honorable discharge, he settled in New York City, where he met the love of his life, Carmelina. They married in 1968 and two years later moved to San Francisco, where their children, Allison and Timothy, were born. In 1977 he moved his family to the Nims family homestead in Keene, filled with cherished memories of his grandfather, Arthur B. Nims, who he spent many summers with as a child.
David dedicated 27 years to the United Parcel Service and enjoyed the many friendships he made while delivering packages to residents and businesses in the Stratton Mountain and Ludlow, Vt., areas. Retirement came in 2004 but he continued contributing by working as a crossing guard for the Keene Police Department. He was also an active volunteer at the Colonial Theatre in Keene for many years.
David’s love for music knew no bounds. His unmatched LP collection was a testament to his passion. During his youth, he was a fixture at concerts, enjoying performances by iconic artists including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Band, The Grateful Dead, Santana, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, among many others. Even in recent times, he remained a devoted concertgoer, as evidenced by his recent attendance at Bob Dylan and Lucinda Williams concerts.
David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carmelina S. Nims; his daughter, Allison M. Lisbon, and her husband, Scott, of Weston, Conn.; and his son, Timothy S. Nims, and his wife, Melissa, of Armonk, N.Y. His legacy lives on through his nine grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, Justin, Lyla, Liam, Ryan, Trevor, Declan and Ella. His cherished cats, Blue and Sunshine remain part of his memory.
He is predeceased by his sister, Ellen C. Nims, who passed away in 2017.
In keeping with David’s wishes there are no calling hours. A burial service will take place in the family lot at West Cemetery in Keene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Research at Massachusetts General Hospital.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfuneralhome.com).