David N. Smith
David Newton “Dave” Smith, 73, of Poocham Road in Chesterfield, and a longtime resident of Chesterfield, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the comfort of his brother’s home on Stage Road in Chesterfield following a five-month battle with cancer.
Dave was born in Brattleboro on March 2, 1947, the son of Robert and Beatrice (Haggar) Smith. He was raised and educated in Chesterfield, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School with the Class of 1965. He went on to attend Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, Vt., where he earned his associate degree in vocational/technical education in 1967, and later received his bachelor’s degree from Keene State College in 1974.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his nation in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971, stationed for 18 months at Phu Cat Air Force Base in South Vietnam, before being honorably discharged from active service.
Dave was a teacher at the Windham County Vocational Center at Brattleboro Union High School for four years before establishing his own excavation and general construction business, Dave Smith Contracting, based in Chesterfield. He successfully operated his business for many years, retiring in 2019.
Active civically, he served on the Chesterfield School Board, the town budget committee, where he was auditor of the books, the Chesterfield Cemetery Commission, and was a library trustee. For many years, Dave was responsible for the placement of American flags on the graves of all veterans interred in Chesterfield town cemeteries.
He was a longtime member of the American Legion in Chesterfield and held membership in the Putney Gun Club. An excellent marksman and sharpshooter, Dave competed in local and regional competitions and at one time was rated second-best in the country for his skill.
Dave was an avid reader and a scholar of Civil War history known for his wealth of knowledge in this area.
Not a big fan of high-tech communication and living, he proudly lived somewhat rustically in a simple home void of modern-day conveniences. He enjoyed his home and living off the land.
Survivors include one brother, Norman Smith, of Chesterfield; a sister, Margaret Bowling, of Denver; and a large host of friends, which includes Debra and Keith.
In keeping with his final wishes, there are no formal services scheduled. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to Chesterfield Public Library, 524 Route 63, Chesterfield, NH 03443.
