David N. Goyette
David N. (Dave) Goyette, 77, a longtime resident of Grafton, Vt., lost his long battle against Lewy body dementia on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Dave was born on March 12, 1943, in Burlington, Vt., the son of Clarence B. and Clara M. (Fisher) Goyette of Saxtons River, Vt. Dave graduated from Bellows Falls High School and then became an Air Force Reservist. Dave worked for several years at Vermont Research Corp. until it closed, and then at Markem Image Corp. until retiring in 2013.
On Nov. 25, 1965, Dave married his beloved wife, Annie (Lockerby) Goyette, in Gulfport, Miss. The couple returned to Vermont and built their home in Grafton, where together they raised their family. Dave loved the adventure of travel, but would say time with family was what made him complete. Dave liked doing things his own way, often reminding his loved ones “we only get one life, live it without regrets.” His energy and zest for life were infectious and he will be greatly missed.
Dave is survived by his children, Melaney (Paul) Stevens and Melisa Beaulieu; his grandchildren, Jeremiah (Kate) Goyette, Clarrissa Stevens, Hannah Beaulieu and Abigail Beaulieu; his great-granddaughter, Eleanor Goyette; his brother, Kenneth Goyette; his sister-in-law, Irene Rice; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is having a private burial, with a celebration of David’s life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards or visits, please consider making donations to The Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
