David M. Thomas
David Michael Thomas, 70, of Spofford, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, with family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1949, in Plattsburg, N.Y., son of Carl and Betty Thomas.
Dave and his family relocated to Keene in 1957, where he attended Keene High School and graduated with the class of 1967. He went on to study at New Hampshire Technical Institute and graduated in 1969. Following his education, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served from 1972 to 1974. In 1973 he married Linda Harlow, whom he built a wonderful life with for 47 years. Settled back home, he began working for the family business, Carl B. Thomas Construction company, which he went on to run successfully with his sister Lynn.
As an active member of the community, Dave served as a Spofford Fire Commissioner since 1998. He was a dedicated member of the Society of Explosive Engineers and held the title of president from 1995 to 1997.
Dave was a special, talented, generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. He had a brilliant mind and was a true jack-of-all-trades. Dave was a beloved grandfather who cherished his family deeply. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida, giving boat rides to his grandchildren, and traveling with family and friends. He was passionate about golf and the New England Patriots.
Dave will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; sons, Matthew and his wife, Merav, Jason and his wife, Sarah, and Jonathan and his wife, Jennifer; six grandchildren, Delia, Maeva, Finley, Lior, Maxwell and Netta; brother, Chris and his wife, Donna; sister, Lynn and her fiance, Steve; as well as eight nieces, three nephews and countless friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Jeffrey.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorial contributions be made in David M. Thomas’ name to Joan’s Pantry, P.O. Box 48, Spofford, NH 03462, or to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (www.BCAN.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To extend condolences or share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.