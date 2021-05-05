David M. Chase

David Michael “Dave” Chase, 63, of Chesterfield, a lifelong resident of Chesterfield, died Friday evening, April 30, 2021, at the Thompson House in Brattleboro, where he had been a resident since March of 2019.
David was born in Brattleboro on Sept. 16, 1957, the son of Charles and Theresa (Letourneau) Chase. He attended Chesterfield schools and was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1975.
He worked most of his career as a food distributor employed for Koffee Kup, making deliveries to businesses in the southern Vermont area. He also had delivered milk in the area for Garelick Farms. Previously, he owned and operated his own Pepperidge Farm distributorship, his route being in the greater Keene area.
Dave had a lifelong love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his brother, Tom. He was gifted with a “green thumb” and annually produced bountiful vegetable crops from his garden which he gladly shared with family, friends and neighbors.
An avid sports enthusiast, and very athletic, he played in several local baseball and softball leagues.
First and foremost, Dave was a devoted family man whose life centered around his family.
On June 21, 2008, in Spofford during an outdoor ceremony for family and close friends, he was married to Lisa Fitzgerald, who survives.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves two daughters: Christa Hill and her husband, Louis, of Keene; and Becky Cassaro and her husband, Joshua, of Las Vegas; and two sisters: Sharon Wessel and her husband, Bill, of West Chesterfield; and Christine Guerin and her husband, Charles “Butch,” of Palmer, Mass. David was also happy to welcome into his family Lisa’s children: Erica Whitehouse of West Springfield, Mass.; Samantha Peet of East Longmeadow, Mass.; and Christopher Whitehouse of Virginia Beach, Va. Additionally, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Rose Chase, of Chesterfield, 15 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Dennis and Thomas Chase; and his beloved springer spaniel, “Riley.”
In keeping with David’s final wishes, there are no formal funeral services scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to: The Thompson House Nursing Home, 80 Maple St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send messages of e-condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
