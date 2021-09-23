David L'Ecuyer

A loving husband, a wonderful dad and an amazing grandfather, David Ira “Hoss” L’Ecuyer, passed on to his next journey on Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born in Winchendon, Mass., on June 18, 1947, the son of Raymond L. and W. Beryl (Beckwith) L’Ecuyer. He grew up in New Hampshire and graduated in 1965 from Peterborough High School.
He married Minta J. Aldredge on July 4, 2003, and together they raised their daughter, Jennifer, in New Hampshire. He touched so many lives in so many ways and shall never be forgotten.
David “Hoss” L’Ecuyer was known and loved by many. He is survived by his wife, Minta L’Eucyer; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Raymond Mims; his grandchildren, Allison and Alexander Mims; and a large extended family.
Rest well, David. You will live in all our hearts.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Cutler Building, 33 Main St., Jaffrey to honor his life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/.
To share memories, photos or condolences with David’s family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.