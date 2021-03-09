David L. “Dave” Edson Sr., 66, of Winchester and formerly of Swanzey, passed away on March 6, 2021. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health at Care One Center in Lowell, Mass. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
