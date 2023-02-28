David L. Benjamin, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 22, 2023, at his home in Epping.
He was born March 20, 1949, in Rumford, Maine, son of the late Edward J. Benjamin and Helen (Vienneau) Benjamin.
David grew up in Rumford, Maine, and was one of seven children in his family. Following his secondary schooling at Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University, he entered his longtime professional career as a product manager in the industrial printing industry. David worked for many years at Data Products and then started his employment with Markem-Imaje in Keene. It was while he was working there that he met a fellow co-worker, Ann Glennon Reitnauer, in 2000. They became friends, began dating, and on March 16, 2007, got married. They resided in Spofford until moving to Epping in 2022.
David was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a member for a few years at the Keene Country Club. He was a lifelong sports fan and liked following the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Also, David was a talented cook who enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. His happiest times came from spending time with his family and trying to spoil his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Richard Benjamin and Donna Thibodeau.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Benjamin; his son and daughter-in-law, Alexander Benjamin and Vanessa Walsh; his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Rachel Benjamin; his daughter, Erika Gilbert; three grandchildren: Rose, Conner and Cora; his sister, Debra Avena; his brother, Paul Benjamin; his brother, Timothy Benjamin; his brother, Raymond Benjamin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the family to celebrate David’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.