David J. Parody
David Joseph Parody, 74, a lifelong resident of Keene, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a long battle of living with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Keene on Oct. 5, 1945, the son of the late Evelyn (Morris) and Joseph Parody. He graduated from Keene High School in 1963 and attended Keene State College.
David worked at Markem Corp. for 31 years. He also owned and operated an independent dollar store, Yankee Dollar Store, for six years, and worked at Vermed Inc. in Bellows Falls for 12 years.
Anyone who met him quickly recognized his genuine caring personality and quick-witted sense of humor. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and on just about any topic. If he should ever have picked on you, then he truly loved you. Making people laugh was a high priority, and if it required being somewhat sarcastic, that would also work.
His love for sports was immense, and in no particular order, following the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. He loved the music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. He was also a lifetime member of The Keene BPOE No. 927.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Catherine Parody, of Keene; his daughter, Chelsea Parody, of Keene; his son, Tyson Parody, of Keene; a sister, Judith Seaver, of Keene; a nephew, Kevin Seaver, of Merrimack; and a brother-in-law, Philip Samsel and his wife, Joyce, of Swanzey.
Based on his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Most importantly, he wished to celebrate life — therefore, whenever you hear laughter, think of David.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that because of his love for cats, anyone wishing to contribute should donate to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
