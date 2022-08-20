David J. Hughes, 80, of Surry, and formerly of Connecticut, passed away very peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in the comfort of the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
He was born the son of the late Phyllis (Willson) and Chester J. Hughes on April 20, 1942, in Brattleboro. Mr. Hughes grew up in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and in Keene. He attended schools in Swanzey and Keene. He completed his education once he joined the military.
David was a patriot and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He entered the Army on Aug. 10, 1962, and was a recipient of the Sharpshooter Medal. He was also awarded the Bronze Star, Infantry Badge and other combat-related awards while serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Specialist-4 (E-4) on June 15, 1964.
On June 14, 1975, David exchanged vows with the love of his life, Diane A. Kaufman. They had a simple service at the Congregational Church in Southbury, Conn., and were happily married for the past 46 years.
David worked for many years in Connecticut as a state employee working for Southbury Training School as a supervisor. After returning to Surry, he worked as a machine operator at Melanson Company for 30 years until he retired in 2004.
He enjoyed many things in life such as jogging and many major sports and even volunteered with various veterans’ groups. He gave so freely of his time and financial contributions to various organizations such as the VFW and the American Legion.
Mr. Hughes is survived by his wife, Diane A. Hughes, of Surry; his sister, Carol Hughes, of Oregon; along with many extended family and friends.
In keeping with David’s wishes there will be no public services held. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).