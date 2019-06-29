David J. Grover
David J. Grover, 63, a lifetime resident of Hinsdale, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, unexpectedly in the comfort of his home.
David was born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Manchester, and raised by his late parents, Corrine (Whitney) and Joseph L. Grover. David was educated locally and graduated from Hinsdale High School, class of 1973.
Over the years, David was employed at the Brattleboro Book Press, where he was known for his quick speed on race day. David also worked a number of years as a bartender and bouncer for Cheers, as well as the VFW and The Eagles Club. David was the owner and operator of Dave’s A to Z Odd Jobs & Specialty Service in Hinsdale for more than 20 years, until his retirement in 2010.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing the local waters with his longtime friend Kevin Woods and his son, Cory. David was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed spending time watching his favorite New England teams. David was a lover of nature, especially when he was working in his flower gardens. He was very close with his family and enjoyed spending his time with them. His grandchildren were a bright light in his day, every day.
Mr. Grover is survived by his daughter, Renee A. Parent and her fiancé, B.J. Bailey, of South Burlington, Vt.; son, Cory Parent of Spofford; his brother, Joseph Grover and wife, Lori, of Greenfield, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Brianna, Skyla, Dawson, Ryan, Peyton, Tyson, Zabrina and Zackary. In addition, he leaves his niece, Whitney; many cousins; extended family; friends; daughter, Tara M. Grover of Cape Coral, Fla.; and granddaughter, Stella.
In keeping with David’s wishes, there are no calling hours.
The family has requested that if you have memories or pictures you wish to share, they may be mailed to Renee Parent, 151 Hayes Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403.
The family requests that all donations be made in memory of David J. Grover to: Hinsdale Meals on Wheels c/o Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431.
Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories of Swanzey is in charge of arrangements.
